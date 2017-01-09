Firefighters investigate warehouse fire

Marissa Kynaston
6:43 AM, Jan 9, 2017

Firefighters are investigating the cause of an auto shop fire on the east side of the Las Vegas valley.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A large warehouse caught fire on Monday at 2075 Palm Street, near Sahara Avenue and Fremont Street.

Firefighters responded around 4:28 a.m. and found the warehouse engulfed by flames. They were able to put out the fire by 5:26 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported, and damage has not been estimated.

