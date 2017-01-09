LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A large warehouse caught fire on Monday at 2075 Palm Street, near Sahara Avenue and Fremont Street.



Firefighters responded around 4:28 a.m. and found the warehouse engulfed by flames. They were able to put out the fire by 5:26 a.m.



The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported, and damage has not been estimated.