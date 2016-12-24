Firefighters deliver toys to young fire victims

Cloudy
HI: 50°
LO: 41°
HI: 46°
LO: 38°
HI: 48°
LO: 36°
Local firefighters delivered presents to Makcya Allens and her four children after they lost everything that they own in a fire over the weekend.
A mother and her four children received a surprise visit from Santa and his elves from the Clark County Fire Department on Friday. Makcya Allen has four children between the ages of 3 months and 3 years. On Sunday, they lost everything they own when their apartment caught fire. Allen says that it means a lot to know that people do care and came together to bring a little Christmas joy to her children. The firefighters say that they are glad that they are able to make the kids' lives a little bit better at this time of year. The Allen family is one of 8 families that Operation Fire H.E.A.T. helped this year.
