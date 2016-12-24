Firefighters deliver toys to young fire victims

Marti Glaser
6:25 PM, Dec 23, 2016
7:35 PM, Dec 23, 2016

Local firefighters delivered presents to Makcya Allens and her four children after they lost everything that they own in a fire over the weekend.

A mother and her four children received a surprise visit from Santa and his elves from the Clark County Fire Department on Friday.

Makcya Allen has four children between the ages of 3 months and 3 years. On Sunday, they lost everything they own when their apartment caught fire.

Allen says that it means a lot to know that people do care and came together to bring a little Christmas joy to her children.

The firefighters say that they are glad that they are able to make the kids' lives a little bit better at this time of year.

The Allen family is one of 8 families that Operation Fire H.E.A.T. helped this year.

