LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Several dogs had to be evacuated Tuesday morning at The Hydrant Club in downtown after reports of a fire.

The owner, Cathy Brooks, says Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded after smoke started to fill up her dog daycare center.

"It was immediate panic, of course," Brooks says.

Several dogs were inside the facility, with their families gone for the holidays. Brooks says her facility immediately carried out an evacuation plan, bringing all those dogs out of the building.

"This is the first time we had to use it," Brooks says. "Hopefully it will be our last."

Brooks says her dogs are lucky because other facilities may not have evacuation plans.

As many families head out of town for the holidays, some might turn to daycare centers for their pets.

Brooks says Nevada has some of the loosest regulations when it comes to these facilities. That's why she wanted to send out a warning to pet owners as they head out of town for the holidays.

"What I find interesting this time of year is that people don't check the security processes and protocols for places where they're leaving their pets," Brooks says.

Fire officials say the cause was electrical.