UPDATE: Guests in 400 rooms moved after fire at Rio Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Fire officials responded to reports of a fire at Rio Las Vegas Wednesday.

It was reported around 4:24 p.m.

Upon arrival, personnel reported light smoke from a service elevator on the 27th floor, as well as smoke on floors 27, 28 and 29.

The Clark County Fire Department later reported it as a small electrical fire on the 27th floor, which was extinguished by sprinklers prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Diane McGlinchey knew something was wrong when she heard sirens getting closer to the Rio.



"Pretty concerned so I called down to the front desk and they said it was just a power outage," she told 13 Action News.



Initially, McGlinchey and her husband stayed put but quickly changed their minds as more fire trucks arrived. They then walked down 24 flights of stairs before finding out about the electrical fire in the elevator three floors above them.

"If they had just came over the PA system or set the alarm off to let people know to exit the building, it would have been the right thing to do," McGlinchey said.

There were no initial evacuations or injuries reported. However, later in the night, Caesars Entertainment was working to relocate guests in 400 rooms. The backup generators did not provide enough power for those rooms.

The guests were moved to other rooms at the Rio and other Caesars Entertainment properties in Las Vegas.

