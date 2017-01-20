UPDATE: Fire has been put out near Las Vegas Boulevard, 4th Street

7:50 AM, Jan 20, 2017
20 mins ago
AP IMAGES
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE AT 8AM: The fire has been knocked down. Firefighters are working on hotspots.

Fire was in a vacant, boarded-up commercial building at 1320 Las Vegas Boulevard South. It was originally reported that it was in a house. The fire department says the building is used by squatters. Cause of fire is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

 

A fire has been reported at a vacant house near Las Vegas Boulevard and 4th Street.

The house is vacant and used by squatters according to a tweet by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Las Vegas Boulevard has been closed in the area. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending