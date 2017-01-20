UPDATE: Fire has been put out near Las Vegas Boulevard, 4th Street

Fire was in a vacant, boarded-up commercial building at 1320 Las Vegas Boulevard South. It was originally reported that it was in a house. The fire department says the building is used by squatters. Cause of fire is unknown at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY
A fire has been reported at a vacant house near Las Vegas Boulevard and 4th Street.
The house is vacant and used by squatters according to a tweet by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
Las Vegas Boulevard has been closed in the area. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.