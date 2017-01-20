UPDATE: Fire has been put out near Las Vegas Boulevard, 4th Street

UPDATE AT 8AM: The fire has been knocked down. Firefighters are working on hotspots.

UPDATE: KNOCKDOWN, crews interior putting water on hotspots, this is a large vacant bldg, previous fires due squatters, no inj's PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 20, 2017

Fire was in a vacant, boarded-up commercial building at 1320 Las Vegas Boulevard South. It was originally reported that it was in a house. The fire department says the building is used by squatters. Cause of fire is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

A fire has been reported at a vacant house near Las Vegas Boulevard and 4th Street.



The house is vacant and used by squatters according to a tweet by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.



Las Vegas Boulevard has been closed in the area. Motorists should seek alternate routes.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.