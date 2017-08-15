FIFA World Cup could come to Las Vegas in 2026

The FIFA World Cup could be coming to Las Vegas.



Clark County tweeted out the news today that the new stadium is on the list of potential host sites.

The United Bid Committee of the United States, Mexico and Canada has commenced the outreach to almost 50 potential host cities. 34 cities in the United States, 7 cities in Canada and 3 cities in Mexico are being considered. The cities have until Sept. 5 to declare their interests.



After evaluation, 20 to 25 cities will given to the FIFA to consider. That is supposed to happen in September. FIFA will then choose at least 12 locations to serve as Official Host Cities. A final bid from each city will be due by January 2018. The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority will be in charge of submitting information to the bid committee.

The LVCVA released a statement regarding the bid:

“As we have shown with numerous sports and special events, Las Vegas would be an outstanding host city for World Cup matches, especially with the addition of the new stadium. As we continue to build on our reputation as a great sports city, we’ll continue to see opportunities like this come forward. If the opportunity arises to bid on World Cup matches, we’ll certainly consider it.”



The official bid for the 2026 World Cup by the United States, Mexico and Canada will be delivered to FIFA by March 2018.



The plan currently calls for the U.S. to host 60 of the 80 games. Mexico and Canada will host 10 each. A stadium must seat at least 40,000 for group stage matches and 80,000 for the opening and final matches.



A full list of stadiums that are being considered can be found here.