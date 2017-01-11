Female inmate walks away from Jean Conservation Camp

Police need your help finding an inmate who escaped from camp recently.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that on Jan. 9, around 7:02 p.m. a minimum security female inmate walked away from Jean Conservation Camp located in Jean, Nevada approximately 15 miles south of Las Vegas.

April Barth, #1086478, a 30-year-old female, arrived at NDOC from Clark County, Sept. 13, 2016, and was serving 12 to 48 months for Attempted Grand Larceny.

She is 5'1" with green eyes, brown hair and is approximately 135 pounds with tattoos of the letter “A” and three dots on her right hand, her name “April” on her left arm as well as other tattoos.

Contrary to the above photo, she is known to paint her eyebrows and her hair is shoulder length.

Barth was last seen in the parking lot of the Gold Strike Casino near the camp. She was wearing blue pants, a blue button-down shirt and dark blue sweater with white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of April Barth is asked to please contact 911 or their local law enforcement.