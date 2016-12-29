Fatal head-on crash closes US 95 near Tonopah

Current
TONOPAH (KTNV) - Nevada Highway Patrol's Northern Command is investigating a fatal crash near Tonopah.
Fatal head on crash US95 approx 10 miles south of Tonopah. Road closed both directions. Traf being diverted— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) December 29, 2016
The head-on crash was reported on U.S. 95, 10 miles south of Tonopah, around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
US95 (south of Tonopah) still closed both directions for fatal crash investigation. NDOT diverting traffic. Unk when the road will reopen pic.twitter.com/rQeKZCl85U— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) December 29, 2016
The road was closed in both directions until around midnight.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.
