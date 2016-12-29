Fatal head-on crash closes US 95 near Tonopah

Katherine Jarvis
6:22 PM, Dec 28, 2016
11:30 PM, Dec 28, 2016

The road was closed in both directions for much of the day.

KTNV
Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command
TONOPAH (KTNV) - Nevada Highway Patrol's Northern Command is investigating a fatal crash near Tonopah.

The head-on crash was reported on U.S. 95, 10 miles south of Tonopah, around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The road was closed in both directions until around midnight.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.

