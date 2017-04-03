Fatal crash on U.S. 95 off ramp near Valley View

Bryce Riley
3:15 PM, Apr 2, 2017
6:05 PM, Apr 2, 2017

One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle on the U.S. 95 off ramp near Valley View Boulevard.

KTNV
David Schuman
Officials are investigating a fatal crash on a U.S. Highway 95 off ramp near Valley View Boulevard.

Preliminary info suggests that a Red Kawasaki motorcycle crashed near the area. The 54-year-old male rider died at the scene.

No lanes are closed as the crash is on the shoulder of the off ramp. However, drivers are advised to use caution.

13 Action News has a crew at the scene. More information to come.

