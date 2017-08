LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas woman is trying to get back on her feet after a fire destroyed her family's home earlier this week.



Cami Garcia says that a neighbor woke her family up on Tuesday night when their house on Gray Lane, near Hacienda Avenue and Maryland Parkway, caught fire.



Cami, along with her mom and 4 nieces and nephews, were able to make it out safely but they lost everything.

"The kids bedrooms you can't even tell it was like a bedroom," Cami said.



It's a tough situation for a 26-year-old woman who takes care of her mother and is the legal guardian for her brother's four children.

"I feel so bad for her," said Candi Garcia, Cami's mom.



For now, Cami and the children are living with her father while her mom is in hospice.



The family did not have renter's insurance.

The family has set up a GoFundme.