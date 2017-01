An elderly man is dead after a fight on Sunday.

It was reported around 5:15 p.m. on the 6100 block of Blossom Knoll Avenue near Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Arriving officers and medical personnel located 64-year-old Jorge Castillo-Echeagary suffering from apparent trauma to his face and unresponsive.

Castillo-Echeagary was transported to the UMC Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say Castillo-Echeagary had been in a dating relationship with a female who lived at the residence with her adult son.

Investigators believe the adult son and Castillo-Echeagary had a verbal argument which turned physical.

During the course of the confrontation, Castillo-Echeagary suffered apparent trauma to his face. The adult son left the residence prior to officer’s arrival and is still outstanding. This is currently and ongoing investigation.

This is the 2nd homicide investigated by the LVMPD in 2017.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

