Fact-finding reviews will look into two North Las Vegas shootings involving officers.



Donovan Anderson died during a confrontation with law enforcement in September 2015. The review of Anderson's death will be held on Jan 6.



Jeremias Cruz died during a confrontation with law enforcement at the Silver Nugget hotel-casino in May. The review of Cruz's death will be held on Jan. 11.



Both the reviews will begin at 9 a.m. in the Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers at 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy. in downtown Las Vegas. The reviews will be aired live on Clark County Television and streamed on the website.



The fact-finding reviews are held when a police-involved death occurs and the District Attorney's Office preliminarily determines that no criminal prosecution of the officer or officers involved is appropriate.