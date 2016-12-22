Mount Charleston is expecting snow on Friday night and Saturday.

Snow usually brings in a large influx of visitors to Lee and Kyle Canyons. The Mount Charleston Winter Alliance says they're expecting up to 25,000 cars in the area over Christmas weekend. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Highway Patrol will monitor traffic congestion and road conditions in both canyons and regulate access to ensure timely emergency response and public safety.

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway facilities will be closed on Christmas Day, while normal hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Lee Canyon is currently offering skiing and tubing for daily and annual fees. The ski area currently has an intermediate ski run and bunny hill open. The resort plans to open more intermediate ski slopes by Christmas weekend.

Snow play areas and parking on Mount Charleston can reach capacity quickly on high-volume visitation days, so the MCWA asks visitors to keep the following tips in mind:

Do not sled in areas with less than 12 inches of snow

Avoid dangerous objects like rocks and trees

Do not litter

Do not trespass on private property

To see road conditions, weather updates, and other information, visit www.GoMtCharleston.com

