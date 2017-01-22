Employee shot and killed during jewelry store robbery in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) - A woman was gunned down Saturday night during a robbery at the jewelry store she worked at.

Police say the Jared Galleria of Jewelry on West Sunset in Henderson was robbed around 8:30 p.m.

The employee was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died.

Officers described the suspect as a black man in a maroon hoodie, a beanie hat and a mask. He also had a dark backpack or bag.

The suspect got away heading west on Sunset.

Henderson police are investigating, determining if there's surveillance video from Jared or nearby businesses.

Jared was open during the robbery.

It's unclear whether any other employees or customers were in the store at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back to KTNV.com for further updates.