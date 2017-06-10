Employee shoots and kills person at Adult World on Valley View

Police believe it was likely self-defense

Mahsa Saeidi
11:33 PM, Jun 9, 2017
2 hours ago

One person is dead after a security guard opens fire during a scuffle inside an adult store near Valley View and Desert Inn.  Police say they believe the guard was defending his own life.  

We're told the guard, who is approximately 60-years-old, had visible injuries on his face and upper body.  Police said he opened fire once as he was being severely beaten.  

The alleged attacker was shot in the chest.  The man was pronounced dead at UMC Trauma.  

The man entered the store shortly before 7p.m. Friday.  

Workers said the man had previously caused problems at the store.  He had reportedly been kicked out several times in the past.  Police are investigating these claims.

Detectives said the man was immediately asked to leave Friday but instead, he allegedly fought.  

The incident was not a robbery, said police. 

The District Attorney's office will determine if any charges will be filed.  

The coroner will release his identity after relatives have been notified. 

 

 

