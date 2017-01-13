CCSD moves forward with reorganization, despite lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Changes could be coming to your child's school.

Clark County School District is moving forward with their plans to reorganize, even though they've filed a lawsuit against the state.

The reorganization would give more power to the schools, and less to the district, but CCSD says they're being asked to hand over money they simply don't have. It's an issue they say they've brought up several times.

"It's important that we get these things changed so that we can ensure that this reorganization is successful," says superintendent Pat Skorkowsky.

Several schools across the valley have already started that reorganization process. It takes effect next school year, but meetings are already taking place to talk about budget and plans.

District officials say this reorganization won't work without the proper funding.

Thomspon Elementary School, who was just honored as a National Title I Distinguished School, says the shift of powers is crucial to the performance of their students.

"If we use the tools that we have at our disposal, and use it to empower ourselves, I think it can go towards helping our students," says principal Shawn Holland.