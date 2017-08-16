Denny's offering 'mooncakes' for the total solar eclipse

Fair
Denny's restaurants are offering special all-you-can-eat "mooncakes" for $4 on August 21 to celebrate the total solar eclipse across the country. Krispy Kreme also recently announced they'd have special doughnuts "eclipsed" with chocolate. Those special treats will be available in the evenings of August 19 and 20 and all day on August 21.
