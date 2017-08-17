Aug. 21, 2017, is the big eclipse millions of people from across the world will be traveling to witness. The technical name for eclipse-chasers is umbraphile, which translates to one who loves shadows. Jared Cotter has five more fascinating things you didn't know about eclipses.

1. Baily’s Beads

As the moon grazes by the sun during a solar eclipse, the rugged lunar surface allows beads of sunlight to shine through in some places and looks like a diamond ring. The phenomenon even frequently inspires marriage proposals.

2. Animals & Insects Go Crazy

During an eclipse, birds rush to their nests, crickets go to their nighttime song and orb-weaver spiders, which build a new web at dawn every day and take it down at dusk, frantically dismantling their webs, only to rebuild it minutes later.

3. Only Happens on Earth

Because of the astronomy and math solar eclipses only happen on earth. Other planets have their own excitement though. Jupiter can have a triple eclipse in which three moons cast shadows on the planet simultaneously. This is an event you can see from earth through a backyard telescope.

4. NASA Jets Track It

A NASA funded team of two jets will fly in the giant shadow so they can witness the event three times longer. With this extra time scientists will be able to use the telescopes on the noses of the jets to make unprecedented observations on the atmosphere of the sun.

5. Star of Many Movies

The eclipse isn't just a live show. It's also been in many TV shows and movies like The Little Rascals in 1935 and Little Shop of Horrors in 1986.

