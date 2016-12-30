Drivers consistently ignoring stop sign in Mountain's Edge neighborhood

Dangerous drivers have been spotted on a southwest Las Vegas road going right through a stop sign.



Neighbors who have caught them over and over again are fearing the worst about what might happen.



"As a parent, it worries me," said Juan Olivo, who lives nearby. "As a resident, it worries me."



In the couple hours 13 Action News watched the intersection near El Capitan Way and Mountains Edge Parkway, we saw several cars not stop fully.



Joseph Valle watched for just 20 minutes Wednesday night and caught nearly 10 drivers doing it.



"People don't care," Valle said. "[It's] carelessness, reckless driving. They'll go unchecked."



Neighbors admit the design of the intersection leaves something to be desired. The painted line where drivers are legally supposed to stop is too far back from the road to see if traffic is coming so cars are forced to roll through it.



"All the kids walk by themselves every morning and these guys are running that stop sign 24/7 and it doesn't stop," Olivo said. "These kids are going to get hurt one day and it's going to be a bad situation."



The homeowners association of the neighborhood told us it was unable to immediately provide a response.