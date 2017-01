LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a Clark County School District bus was involved in a crash on Monday.

It was reported around 3:15 p.m. near Desert Inn and Paradise Roads. Investigators say the CCSD bus was rear-ended.

Medical personnel is en route to aid the driver of the vehicle that collided with the bus. The driver's condition is unknown. There was only one student on the bus. No injuries were reported.

13 Action News will post updates as they become available.