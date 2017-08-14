Dozens gather for Vigil Against Hate in Las Vegas

A vigil to honor the victims at the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, took place on Sunday night.



The Vigil Against Hate was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.



Dozens of people attended the vigil and spoke about the incident in Charlottesville that resulted in the deaths of a 32-year-old woman.



Two police officers also died in a helicopter crash as they were responding to the incident.



Similar rallies took place across the country.