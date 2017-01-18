Documentary to look at Oregon refuge standoff involving Bundys

The armed standoff at an Oregon refuge led by the Bundys is getting more national exposure in a documentary called "American Patriot."



The producers say it will examine the battle between the Bundy family and the federal government, along with the larger patriot movement.



The documentary will be part of PBS' "Frontline" series and prepare sometime in April.

Ammon and Ryan Bundy were among those acquitted last fall in the standoff at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.