DIRTY DINING: Clark County Detention Center employee dining room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A special edition of Dirty Dining takes us to a place where the Health District served as judge, jury, and -- almost -- executioner. You may not be able to eat here, but you pay the bill for everyone who does.

It may come as no surprise that jail food isn't just bad for the inmates.

The health report shows it may also be bad for employees who eat at the Clark County Detention Center employee dining room at the North Valley Complex on Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard.

It's a facility for low-level offenders with a high level of demerits -- 40 of them and a C grade, leaving them one demerit shy of having the cell door slammed.



The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department runs the jail, but they contract out for food service to Aramark, a company based in Philadelphia.

Neither the cops nor the company will talk on camera about what went on behind kitchen doors.

Health inspectors saw a food handler touch their wallet then go into the food prep area without handwashing.

Inspectors also found lots of dried food debris on kitchen wares, food equipment and utensils that were supposedly clean. Fry baskets and their drainage rack were dirty.

Soda had to run through clumps of brown slime before landing in people's drink cups.

Remember all that food taxpayers pay for? A lot of it wound up in the trash after inspectors found cooked chicken, cut leafy greens and hot dogs at unsafe temperatures. They also had to throw out other prepared food that wasn't date labeled.

Inspectors used the word "excessive" quite a bit in the six-page report. Excessive food and grease build-up behind the grill. Excessive grease on the hood dripping down onto food prep surfaces. And excessive old food debris, scale and stagnant brown water in the ware wash machine.

There was also excessive black build-up in drains throughout the facility.

Since they won't let us in and they won't let anyone talk on camera, we couldn't ask questions of the person in charge in the kitchen. But health inspectors did, and they found that person could not demonstrate basic knowledge of food safety.

Rounding out inspectors findings, a crate of onions stored on the floor, a dirty mop stored in dirty water and soiled towels collecting pooling water and spillage under the soda dispenser.

In an emailed statement, Aramark said:

"We take food safety very seriously and work closely with county and the health department to ensure that the food served at all Clark county facilities is of the highest quality and prepared within the safest environment. Any issues found during routine inspections are addressed and correctly quickly.



"We did use this recent inspection as a teaching moment with our staff to reinforce our food safety processes and procedures which are industry leading. We maintain rigid standard operating procedures for the entire flow of food production. This includes providing an environment that protects the safety and integrity of food from its delivery, throughout its storage, preparation, transport, and ultimately, to the point of service to the customer.



"In addition to working with the health department, who inspect our operations regularly, Aramark also conducts frequent internal inspections and takes the added step of engaging independent third-party auditors to objectively evaluate our practices and ensure the utmost safety in our operations.



"We are committed to providing a positive, safe, and healthy food service environment and we will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure food safety and maintain a quality program for Clark County."

The facility was re-inspected Wednesday and is back to an A grade with six demerits.