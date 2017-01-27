Dina Titus wants to end Pink Tax on feminine hygiene products

On Thursday, Rep. Dina Titus, State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, and Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui united in an effort to eliminate Nevada’s Pink Tax, the unfair taxing of women’s hygiene products.

Currently, Nevada law exempts the taxation of products like soda and candy under the category of necessities but taxes feminine hygiene products like tampons at 8.15 percent. Nevada is one of 37 states that tax feminine hygiene products.

Rep. Titus believes that women’s products are unfairly priced at many levels. She is supporting federal efforts to eliminate the gender-based pricing seen on personal care products like razors, toys, and clothing.

She co-sponsored legislation during the last session of Congress to prohibit differential pricing of consumer products and services if the pricing differences are based on the gender of consumers.

The legislation, which will be reintroduced this Congress, would allow the Federal Trade Commission to enforce a violation of the law and provide Attorneys General the ability to file civil action on behalf of residents.

“Tampons are not a luxury item, they are necessities, and pink razors are not worth more than blue razors,” Rep. Titus said. “This isn’t an argument about fiscal policy. It is about fairness and equality for women.”

Nevada will be at the forefront of a national fight to eliminate unfair costs for women:

Sen. Cancela and Assemblywoman Jauregui have introduced legislation to amend the constitution to exempt the sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

