LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Dec. 20 marks one year since one person was killed and dozens were injured in a crash on the Las Vegas Strip.



Lakeisha Holloway is accused of driving onto the sidewalk in front of Planet Hollywood. More than 30 were injured.



At the time of the crash, police say Holloway had marijuana in her system. Her 3-year-old daughter was also in the car at the time of the crash.



Holloway is facing murder and attempted murder charges. She had a court appearance in March where she was referred to a mental health facility.