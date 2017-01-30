Dean Heller voices concerns about travel ban

Bryce Riley
12:07 PM, Jan 30, 2017

The GOP senator said he share's the president's desire to protect our nation from harm, but feels that an overly broad executive order is not the way to do it.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Nevada Senator Dean Heller is voicing his concerns about President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven countries in the Middle East.

The Republican senator tweeted that he shares the president's desire to protect our nation from harm, but feels that an overly broad executive order is not the way to strengthen national security. He also encourages the administration to partner with Congress to find a solution.

Heller is just one of a few GOP lawmakers to denounce the travel ban. Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham released a joint statement criticizing the president's actions.

"It's clear from the confusion at our airports the order was not properly vetted," wrote the statement.

The two senators fear the executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.

"I think the effect will probably, in some areas, give ISIS more propaganda," said McCain.

The president responded on Twitter, calling Senators Graham and McCain "weak on immigration."

