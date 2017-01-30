LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Nevada Senator Dean Heller is voicing his concerns about President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven countries in the Middle East.



The Republican senator tweeted that he shares the president's desire to protect our nation from harm, but feels that an overly broad executive order is not the way to strengthen national security. He also encourages the administration to partner with Congress to find a solution.

I share the President's desire to protect our nation from harm.I agree that better vetting and border protection measures are necessary(1/4) — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) January 30, 2017

That's why I support the thorough vetting of individuals entering our country. However, I am deeply troubled by the appearance of (2/4) — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) January 30, 2017

religious ban. The use of an overly broad executive order is not the way to strengthen national security. (3/4) — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) January 30, 2017

I encourage the Administration to partner with Congress to find a solution. (4/4) — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) January 30, 2017

Heller is just one of a few GOP lawmakers to denounce the travel ban. Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham released a joint statement criticizing the president's actions.



"It's clear from the confusion at our airports the order was not properly vetted," wrote the statement.



The two senators fear the executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.



"I think the effect will probably, in some areas, give ISIS more propaganda," said McCain.



The president responded on Twitter, calling Senators Graham and McCain "weak on immigration."