LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash.

It was reported around 1:57 p.m. on U.S. 95 Northbound near Rainbow Boulevard. At least one person has died. Left lanes are currently blocked near the scene. Motorists should avoid the area.

The Clark County Coroner will release the name of the deceased upon notification of family.

