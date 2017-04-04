One dead in crash just east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police are investigating a fatal crash just east of the Las Vegas Strip Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. A 27-year-old passenger in the Mercedes died as a result.

Tropicana Avenue was closed in both directions between Koval Lane and Paradise Road for much of the night.

Tropicana closed down east of Koval for a deadly crash. We're expecting a police briefing soon for details pic.twitter.com/OnkwYsHExO — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 4, 2017

