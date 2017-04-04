One dead in crash just east of Las Vegas Strip

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 51°
HI: -°
LO: 51°
HI: -°
LO: 51°
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police are investigating a fatal crash just east of the Las Vegas Strip Monday evening.
The crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash. A 27-year-old passenger in the Mercedes died as a result.
Tropicana Avenue was closed in both directions between Koval Lane and Paradise Road for much of the night.
Tropicana closed down east of Koval for a deadly crash. We're expecting a police briefing soon for details pic.twitter.com/OnkwYsHExO— David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 4, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.
A carjacking at a Massachusetts gas station did not go quite as smoothly as the thief hoped.
April the giraffe isn't the only expectant mom ready to deliver on camera.
The world's strongest coffee is now available in the United States, but it's not for the faint of heart.
Gilbert Baker, who designed the Rainbow Flag, passed away inside his Harlem apartment on Thursday.
An American footwear company has sparked disapproval on social media over high heeled shoes for babies.
The 911 call as three Oklahoma teens were shot dead during a fatal home invasion has been released.