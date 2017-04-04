One dead in crash just east of Las Vegas Strip

Katherine Jarvis
8:44 PM, Apr 3, 2017
2 hours ago

The crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. Monday near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

KTNV
Mayson Agnew/KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mayson Agnew/KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police are investigating a fatal crash just east of the Las Vegas Strip Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. A 27-year-old passenger in the Mercedes died as a result.

Tropicana Avenue was closed in both directions between Koval Lane and Paradise Road for much of the night.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending