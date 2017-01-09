Deadly crash near Park Vista and Alta

Bryce Riley
6:53 AM, Jan 9, 2017

Police say a man in his 50s drove off the road and into a car.

KTNV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - One man is dead after a crash near Park Vista and Alta Drives.

Police say a man in his 50s drove off the road and into a car just after 7 p.m. Sunday. No one was inside the other car.

The driver died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officials think the crash was caused by a medical episode.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending