Customers able to pay traffic tickets at DMV

DMV customers with unpaid traffic tickets and other court issues in the Las Vegas Township Justice Court are now able to avoid a trip to the courthouse downtown under a new partnership between Clark County and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

A representative from the Las Vegas Justice Court is on duty Monday through Friday in the DMV branch at 8250 W. Flamingo Road.

Motorists who need to pay fines and obtain a clearance to reinstate their driver’s license may do so at the DMV rather than making a round trip to the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas.

The satellite Justice Court window opened on Jan. 9, and is handling about five to ten cases a day.

The program will run through July 7, and may be expanded to other DMV offices if successful. The Las Vegas Justice Court handles only citations issued in the unincorporated areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

Motorists with citations issued in other jurisdictions, such as the City of Las Vegas (Las Vegas Municipal Court), Henderson or North Las Vegas must contact the appropriate court.