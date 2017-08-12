UPDATE: Man confesses to shooting 24-year-old in driveway, according to arrest report

UPDATE AUG. 11: One suspect has been arrested in Wednesday morning's deadly shooting of a man in his driveway.

The Clark County coroner identified the man killed as 24-year-old Gabriel George D. Valenzuela of Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Demario Lofton-Robinson was arrested on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to Lofton-Robinson's arrest report, he confessed to attempting to rob Valenzuela while he stood in front of his residence. He also told police he aimed a shotgun at Valenzuela's chest and fired one round.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man returned to his southwest Las Vegas home and within seconds was shot dead.



The incident occurred Wednesday in the 5500 block of Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads. Police say the victim, a student in his 20s, was confronted by four men in hoodies after parking his car in front of his home.



The man's family was inside of the home when they heard multiple gunshots. The victim was shot several times and died after being transported to the hospital.



Police are looking for the suspects and believed more than one of them fired shots.

