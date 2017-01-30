LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman was robbed in her driveway while placing her two young children into her vehicle at the 7000 block of Grandiose Court on Jan. 24.



Around 7 a.m., the female victim was approached by a white male armed with a handgun. He demanded her property and threatened to harm the children.



The suspect took the woman's belongings and fled the scene in a gray Hyundai two-door vehicle. He has also been seen driving a dark colored Ford or Toyota four-door pickup truck.



Police say the suspect is in his 30's, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds. In the robbery, the suspect wore a fake orange beard to disguise his appearance.



Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Morgan with Las Vegas police at 702-807-3181. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.