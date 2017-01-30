Woman robbed at gunpoint with children in her car

Bryce Riley
5:03 PM, Jan 29, 2017
6:09 PM, Jan 29, 2017

Police say the suspect threatened the mother's children, who were sitting in her car.

KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman was robbed in her driveway while placing her two young children into her vehicle at the 7000 block of Grandiose Court on Jan. 24.

Around 7 a.m., the female victim was approached by a white male armed with a handgun. He demanded her property and threatened to harm the children.

The suspect took the woman's belongings and fled the scene in a gray Hyundai two-door vehicle. He has also been seen driving a dark colored Ford or Toyota four-door pickup truck.

Police say the suspect is in his 30's, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds. In the robbery, the suspect wore a fake orange beard to disguise his appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Morgan with Las Vegas police at 702-807-3181. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

