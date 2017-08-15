UPDATE: Fugitive wanted for shooting arrested in California

UPDATE AUG. 15: Smith was arrested in Palm Springs, California, and is awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas, according to the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive who fired a shot into an apartment.



30-year-old Monte Eugene Smith pleaded guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon but then failed to show up for sentencing.

According to his arrest report, Smith was at a party at an apartment complex on Swenson Street 2 years ago when there was some type of dispute. That's when he went back to his car, grabbed a handgun and fired a shot into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend, police said.



District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Smith is from Compton, California, so he may be back in that area or may still be in Southern Nevada.

Smith also has several tattoos, including one that reads "money" and the other "shade."



Anyone with information on where Smith might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.