HENDERSON (KTNV) - Two puppies were stolen on Christmas Day from a store in Henderson.



It happened at Petland. Surveillance video shows two people, both of whom were completely covered during the crime.



The thieves took a 3-month-old Siberian Husky named Jax and a 2-month-old Boston Terrier puppy named Buddy.



Both dogs have microchips that are registered to the store.