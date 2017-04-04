Las Vegas police are investigating to potentially related robberies on Tuesday.

The first happened around 4:20 a.m. at a Terrible Herbst near Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive. Two men wearing black scarves or rags over their faces came in with a shotgun. They took money from a patron as well as the business, along with other undisclosed items.

Next, at 4:40 a.m., two suspects armed with a shotgun took money from a Short Line Express near Alexander Road and Tenaya Way. They were also wearing black scarves or rags over their faces.

No one was injured in either robbery. Police are still looking for the suspects.