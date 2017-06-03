Suspect captured after fleeing from stolen vehicle on foot

Fair
Neason McClain was captured on June 3 after fleeing from a traffic stop around 4 a.m. on March 27 near Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.
The Nevada Highway Patrol says that the car McClain was driving was reported stolen. Troopers also recovered several firearms from the vehicle.
Details of McClain's capture are unavailable at this time.