Suspect arrested after woman found with throat slashed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found with her throat slashed early Thursday morning.



Around 4 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to an apartment in the 1500 block of East Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, to investigate the a report of a woman who had been stabbed. Arriving officers located an adult female outside of an apartment who had suffered a laceration to the neck.



She was transported to the Sunrise Trauma and was suffering potential life-threatening injuries.



During the course of the investigation, detectives identified 27-year-old Willie Jackson as a suspect in this case.



On Friday, detectives with the LVMPD Technical and Surveillance Section, Sexual Assault Section, and the Criminal Apprehension Team located Jackson and took him into custody.



Jackson is being booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.



Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Las Vegas police Sex Crimes Section by phone at 702-828-3442. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.