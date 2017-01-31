LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police captured a male suspect that attacked four people inside the Eagle Bar at 3430 East Tropicana.



Officials say that around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a bartender and a patron asked the man to leave because he was falling asleep. The man became angry and attacked a 59-year-old male patron, cutting him with a razor-type weapon on the neck. The suspect then attacked the male bartender, cutting his hand.



Afterward, the suspect assaulted two other patrons with his hands/fists before leaving the bar and running west through the parking lot. He was taken into custody by responding police officers while fleeing the scene.



The man who was cut on the neck was taken to the hospital where he has been treated and released. All other victims were treated by medical personnel at the scene.