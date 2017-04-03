Silverado High School volunteer volleyball coach arrested for sexual misconduct with student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A volunteer assistant volleyball coach was arrested last October for an inappropriate relationship with Silverado High School student.



The Silverado High School girls volleyball coach told the school's principal that the assistant coach for the junior varsity team, identified as Brian Theophil, had an inappropriate relationship with a student.



Clark County School District police contacted Theophil, who told police that he and a student had kissed one time but that he "was against it but she was OK with it." They eventually had sex at Theophil's parent's house and he said it was "a weird uncomfortable thing."



According to CCSD police, Theophil told him that he didn't think he had done anything wrong since he was not a teacher or employee at the school. He also said "it probably shouldn't have happened."



Theophil told police had planned to step down as a coach.



Police also talked with the teenage girl involved, who was a senior at Silverado High School. She told police that she and Theophil had "become closer than [they] probably should have."



She told police while her parents knew about her and Theophil going out to frozen yogurt, they did not know about the following times they got food and were at his parents' house.



According to the report, the teen told police about kissing Theophil. She initially didn't say anything about having sex with him until police asked if there was anything she forgot to tell them. She then began to cry and had difficulty speaking, police said, before she said they had sex.



Theophil was arrested for three counts of kidnapping and three counts of sexual misconduct. The Clark County School District did not report the arrest after it occurred last fall.