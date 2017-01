LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Shots were fired on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Friday night.



Police responded to 450 Fremont St., near Las Vegas Boulevard, around 9:15 p.m. Police said at least one round was fired near the Denny's.



No injuries have been reported.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.



This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.