LATEST: 13 Action News has learned that the incident happened at Desert Oasis High School late Thursday night.

According to Clark County School District police Captain Ken Young, eight students were arrested. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. surveillance cameras inside the school showed several dozen masked students running through the halls.

Students tell 13 Action News posters were ripped off walls and glitter was thrown on the floors. We're also told door knobs and stairs were oiled up.

"I know our principal was there from 11 at night until seven in the morning," said student Andrew Miller, "...she actually ended up falling down the stairs from the baby oil."

13 Action News will continue to follow this developing story.

ORIGINAL: Several people were arrested Thursday night because of a "senior prank," according to the Clark County School District Police Department.

The suspects face several charges, including destruction of property, according to police. Officials did not name the school that was affected. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

"If you are considering a senior prank, first consider the consequences which could include: jail time, fines, community service or being excluded from graduation ceremonies," CCSDPD wrote on a Facebook post