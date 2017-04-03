Police are on the lookout for three robbery suspects who stole merchandise from a retail business near Charleston and Nellis Boulevards.



On March 20 around 11:15 p.m. the three male suspects entered the business. They attempted to walk out without paying for their merchandise when they were approached by a Loss Prevention employee. That's when one of the suspects produced a handgun.



The suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan.



Anyone with information about this case should call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.