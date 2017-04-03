Robbery suspects flash handgun at employee near Charleston, Nellis business

Bryce Riley
4:55 PM, Apr 2, 2017
6:04 PM, Apr 2, 2017

Three suspects are on the run after stealing merchandise from a business near Charleston and Nellis.

KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police are on the lookout for three robbery suspects who stole merchandise from a retail business near Charleston and Nellis Boulevards.

On March 20 around 11:15 p.m. the three male suspects entered the business. They attempted to walk out without paying for their merchandise when they were approached by a Loss Prevention employee. That's when one of the suspects produced a handgun.

The suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan.

Anyone with information about this case should call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top