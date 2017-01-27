UPDATE: Suspect charged for shooting a homeless man

JAN. 27 UPDATE: Over the course of the investigation, police identified 26-year-old Mario Velasco as the suspect in this case.

Velasco was arrested in Dec. 2016 on several unrelated charges and remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. On Jan. 26, he was rebooked in connection with the shooting of Michael Tzaras.

DEC. 5 UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner identified the victim who was fatally shot as 46-year-old Michael Efthimois Tzaras.

He died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The shooting was ruled a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

The incident happened Thursday morning outside of Woodlawn Cemetery. Police say that a homeless man was lying against a fence when he was shot.

He was transported to UMC Trauma but did not survive his injuries.

At this time, no one has been arrested.

It is not known what time the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.