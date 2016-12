LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man armed with a gun held several people hostage near Rainbow Boulevard and Cactus Avenue early Thursday morning.



Police say that several people were inside of a home when a man, who was drunk, became angry and fired his gun.

One woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injures. Another woman threatened to jump out of a window during the incident.

The situation was resolved shortly before 5 a.m.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.