Police want to find men who shot at Goodwill store

Las Vegas police are looking for two men who shot at a Goodwill store on Nov. 23.



It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 4800 block of West Craig Road.



Police say that 2 men came into the store and stole something. After they were confronted by an employee, they left.



However, they returned in a dark green 2-door Honda Civic and fired one shot towards the store.



The first man is described as an adult male in his 20s, about 5-feet 7-inches tall, and approximately 190 pounds. Last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with distinct bleach spots and black pants.



The second man is also believed to be in his 20s, about 5-feet 9-inches tall, and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans with bleach spots, a black New York Yankee's baseball hat and black shoes.







Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northwest Patrol Investigation section at 702-828-8577 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward

