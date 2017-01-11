Police seek help in finding suspect that shot security guard

Police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect that shot a security guard in the 1100 block of North Buffalo Drive on Jan. 2.



The shooting happened around 11:19 p.m. at an apartment complex. The guard was shot multiple times in what appears to be a random act of violence. He was taken to the UMC Trauma Center where he remains in stable condition.



Officials say the suspect is a Hispanic male adult with a mustache, last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.



Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.