Police looking for robbery suspect driving white truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are looking for a man whom they believe is responsible for a couple of recent robberies.



Police say the man entered a business at about 3:47 p.m. Dec 13 in the 3000 block of South Valley View Boulevard. He followed an employee of the business to the 2300 block of West Sahara Avenue and robbed the employee. He used a firearm during the robbery.



On Dec. 14, it is believed that the same man robbed a jewelry store in the 3400 block of East Sunset Road.



The man is described as a black adult male, 5'8 to 5'10 tall, medium build. He has a large scar on the left side of his face from his eye to his mouth.



He was seen driving a newer white Dodge truck with four doors, tinted windows, chrome front grill, bed liner and chrome rims.



Anyone with information should call the police at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.