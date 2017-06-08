In this week's Warrant Wednesday, the District Attorney's Office is asking for your help finding a man who could have killed someone last year after he got involved in a dispute.



41-year-old James Ross plead guilty to a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, then failed to show up for sentencing.



"He took a bicicle chain and banged [it] across the back of a guy's head," said District Attorney Steve Wolfson. "I mean, you could kill somebody with that."



Wolfson also says that Ross has two prior felony convictions and is now looking at a 4-year prison sentence. If you know where he might be, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and you could be eligible for a cash reward.