LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are investigating a kidnapping in the 4200 block of South Decatur Boulevard.



Police received a call around 10:36 a.m. Monday from a concerned citizen claiming that an adult female had been kidnapped at an apartment complex near Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Police said the woman was taken in a white American-made minivan with Texas license plates starting with the letters CT.



Las Vegas police have been on the scene for several hours.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.