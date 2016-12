LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A body was discovered Monday at an apartment complex on Silver Dollar Avenue near Pennwood Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.



The death was reported at 4:32 p.m.



Homicide detectives with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.

People in the area told 13 Action News that it may have been a young girl that was killed. Police have not confirmed this information.



The Clark County coroner will release name and age of deceased. No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.